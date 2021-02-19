PM Modi appeals students to adopt ‘nation first’ approach while finding solutions to problems

PM Modi praised the central university for its inspiring legacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed students to adopt a ‘nation first’ approach while finding solutions to problems. He also urged the students’ community to focus on finding solutions instead of being a part of the existing crisis. “If you are loyal to ‘Ma Bharati’ and have clear intentions, every decision taken will bring you one step closer towards finding a solution,” the prime minister said while addressing the annual convocation of Visva Bharati University through video conferencing.

Talking about the new ‘National Education Policy,’ PM Modi said that it is a major step towards self-reliant India or Atmanirbhar Bharat. Modi, who is the Chancellor of Visva Bharati, praised the central university for its inspiring legacy and asked its students to help artisans and farmers in villages find global markets for their products.

Modi said that with knowledge comes responsibility and while it makes society proud, it can also push it into the darkness.

“There are many highly skilled people who are doing horrific things like spreading terror. At the same time, there are those who are risking their lives to save people from the coronavirus pandemic. It is not about ideology but a mindset. What you decide to do depends on whether your mindset is positive or negative. The path is open for both of them. It is completely in our hands to decide whether we want to find a solution or be part of the problem,” he said.

Modi said the university envisioned by Guru Rabindranath Tagore was not a typical institution for education, instead, he wanted it to be the one that will help Indian culture realise its full potential.

Founded by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva Bharati University is situated at Birbhum’s Santiniketan. It is one of the oldest central universities in India. It was declared an ‘Institution of National Importance’ in May 1951. Over 2,500 students received their degrees at the convocation.