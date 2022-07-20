PM CARES for Children Scheme: Government provides Rs 20,000 scholarship each to 3,700 beneficiaries in last one year

More than a year after the launch of the PM CARES for Children Scheme, the government has offered a scholarship of Rs 20,000 per student to nearly 3,700 beneficiaries in the current financial year. The government informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on July 19, 2022.

“Scholarship of Rs.20,000/- per student per annum to all school-going children of Class 1 to 12 by the Ministry of Social justice and Empowerment. So far, 3700 beneficiaries have been assisted by the Ministry under this Scheme during the current financial year,” the PIB said in a statement quoting Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Sushri Pratima Bhoumik.

The scheme is offered to students between Classes 1 to 12, who have lost their parents, legal guardians, or adoptive parents to the COVID-19 pandemic to help them continue their studies. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29, 2021.

Soon after the launch, the government designed the Ministry of Women and Child Development as the nodal agency for the implementation of the scheme after the verification of beneficiaries. Among other beneficiaries in the scheme include provisions for the Swanath Scholarship of Rs.50,000 for every child under the scheme each year for technical education, as well as skill training under the KARMA Scheme, both by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Meanwhile, in another written reply, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, informed Lok Sabha that a total of 220 children were admitted to Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the scheme. His remarks were in response to questions tabled by BJP Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya.

He added that KVS has withdrawn some provisions including quotas from the Minister of Education, Members of Parliament, Chairman, Vidyalaya Management Committee, and Sponsoring Authority, among others. The minister added that these quotas were over and above the sanctioned class strength and therefore no seats were freed.