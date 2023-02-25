PM addresses post-budget webinar on ‘Harnessing Youth Power – Skilling and Education’

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has addressed the post-budget webinar on ‘Harnessing Youth Power – Skilling and Education’ today, as per an official release. The webinar is aimed at seeking ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023, according to an official release.

During India’s Amrit Kaal, the Prime Minister emphasised that skill and education are the two primary instruments, and it is the youth who are spearheading the nation’s Amrit Yatra with the goal of creating a developed India, the release mentioned. “This year’s budget strengthens the foundations of the education system by making it more practical and industry oriented,” Prime Minister said.

During his remarks, the Prime Minister expressed concern over the lack of flexibility in the education system over the years and emphasised the government’s efforts to bring about change, release said. “Education and skilling have been reoriented according to the aptitude of the youth and the demands of the future”, the PM stated.

The Prime Minister emphasised that new technology is contributing to the development of innovative classroom models. Specifically, he highlighted the government’s focus on implementing tools that enable “knowledge access from anywhere,” citing SWAYAM as an example of an e-learning platform with a membership of 3 crore members, the release mentioned.

He pointed out the possibility of virtual labs and national digital libraries becoming a huge medium of knowledge. He also mentioned the opportunity to study in local languages through DTH channels and said that many such digital and technology-based initiatives are going on in the country which will get more strength from the National Digital University, according to the release. “Such futuristic steps are going to change the entire space of our education, skills and knowledge-science”, the Prime Minister said, “Now the role of our teachers will not be limited only to the classroom,” he added.

The Prime Minister expressed the belief that apprenticeships will make our youth future-ready and highlighted the efforts of the government in promoting apprenticeships in India, according to the statement. He mentioned that it will help the industries in the identification of the workforce with the right skills, the statement added.

Additionally, the Prime Minister underlined that the world is looking at India as a manufacturing hub and noted the enthusiasm of the world about investing in the country. He underlined the focus on skilling in this year’s budget and mentioned the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 that will skill, reskill and upskill lakhs of youth in the coming years, the release said.

As per the release, the PM has also highlighted the importance of the role and partnership of academia and industry in bringing rapid changes in the education sector in India. Highlighting this year’s budget, the PM mentioned the 3 centres of excellence for AI and said that it will strengthen the industry-academia partnership, the release said.

He also stated that ICMR Labs will now be made available to medical colleges and private sector Research and Development teams. The Prime Minister urged the private sector to take maximum advantage of every such step to strengthen the research and development ecosystem in the country, the release further noted.