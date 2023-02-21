scorecardresearch
Pledge to make maximum use of mother tongue: Amit Shah on International Mother Language Day

The Minister said when a child reads, speaks and thinks in his mother tongue, it enhances his potential to think, reason, analyse and research.

Written by FE Education
International Mother Language Day is celebrated on 21 February every year.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday interacted with people on the International Mother Language Day, and said it is an occasion to make a resolution to connect with the mother tongue and make it more prosperous.

The Minister said promoting mother tongue will help all the languages of the country become prosperous and help in development of the country as well.

“This is the day to take resolution to connect with our mother tongue and make it more prosperous… We should take a pledge to make maximum use of our mother tongue,” he said.

Furthermore, the Minister said when a child reads, speaks and thinks in his mother tongue, it enhances his potential to think, reason, analyse and research.

Keeping this in mind, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on education in mother tongue through the New Education Policy, he said, adding “this will become the basis of India’s bright future”.

With inputs from PTI

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 15:58 IST