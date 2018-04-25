Plastic ban: AAP government asks schools to restrict students from using plastic products

AAP government asks schools to restrict students from using plastic products. (Representational Image: PTI)

In a move to curtail the use of plastic in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Wednesday asked all the schools in the city to restrict students from using it. The AAP government directed the schools to put a limit on the students from using plastic covers on their books and notebooks.

In its order to the Principals of the schools, the Directorate of Education said, “All principals are directed to ensure that students in their respective schools do not use any kind of plastic cover or film for their books or notebooks. This is of immediate importance in view of the upcoming new academic session when students purchase new books and notebooks for their new class.”

The move comes after environment department of the Delhi government asked the Directorate of Education to issue a directive to schools.

The Delhi government had banned the use of plastic in the national capital. In its notification on October 23, 2012, the AAP government had imposed a full ban on plastic products which includes all kinds of plastic bags, cover magazines, books, invitation cards, garbage bags etc from November 23, 2012. However, the ban was relaxed for the use of plastic under the Biomedical Waste (Management and Handling) Rules, 1998 which used for packing food products such as milk, cooking oil, flour bags, plastic cups etc.

Challenging the notification, The All India Plastic Industries Association (AIPIA), the national body for the plastic manufacturers had moved the Delhi High court to declare the notification as null and void. However, the court refused to put a stay order on the Delhi government’s notification imposing a blanket ban on plastic bags in the national capital.