Plaksha University: What’s in a name?

“Names that are rooted in Indianness are, at some level, connected to the founding community,” said Vineet Gupta, part of founding team at Plaksha University. “Also, it is about making a statement that we (the institutes) are a global brand coming from India.”

When it comes to nomenclature, many new-age institutes and universities are borrowing from the past. Nalanda, an ancient seat of learning, is a modern university now. Takshashila and Ashoka, too, invoke a celebrated past.

Now, Plaksha (Sanskrit for the ficus tree; many a gurukulas are imagined to have flourished under its shade) joins the league.

Indian scriptures state that the River Sarasvati, synonymous with learning, originated from a world tree called plaksha, which grew in the foothills of the Sivalik. The name Plaksha, the founders told FE, reflects the idea of the university as a tree, from which a river of learning flows endlessly.

The university is spread over a 50-acre campus close to the Chandigarh International Airport. By 2035, it aims to have 8,000 students on the campus. In addition, Plaksha aims to catalyse 1,000 start-ups in 10 years.