Plaksha University signs MoU with IIT Bombay for joint research, internship opportunities

Plaksha University and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint research and internship opportunities for students at the respective institutions.

The MoU was signed by Rudra Pratap, founding vice chancellor, Plaksha University and Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT Bombay at the Powai campus.

Under the MoU, Plaksha University and IIT – Bombay will explore knowledge sharing and research in areas such as Computer Science and AI, Robotics and Cyber-physical systems, advanced manufacturing, Bioengineering, and Education Technology.

“This partnership is aligned with our goal of providing contemporary technology programmes with a razor-sharp focus on research-based pedagogy. It is an opportunity for faculty and students to access experiential technical education at both institutions that will ultimately enhance their intellect, ideas, dynamism, and passion for innovation,” Pratap said.

The partnership will further enable the institutions to mutually leverage visits by and exchange of faculty members, students, and research scholars. Joint research, exchange of information, and development projects and publications. Internship opportunities for students at laboratories of the respective institutions. Joint conferences or symposia and special short-term programmes at undergraduate and graduate levels.

“Time has come that quality higher education goes much beyond the walls of public institutions. Setting up Plaksha University is an initiative on this front. IIT Bombay will always support such an initiative and I am sure there would be miles that IITB will walk together with Plaksha,” Chaudhuri said.