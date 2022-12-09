Plaksha University signs MoU with IISER Mohali to exchange information and resources

Plaksha University and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to encourage liaison between their faculty and administrative staff, departments and research centers.

The MoU was signed by Rudra Pratap, funding vice chancellor, Plaksha University and Jayaraman Gowrishankar, director, IISER Mohali at Plaksha University.

According to an official release, the two institutes mutually agreed upon the exchange of information and resources for enabling collaborative research, including, but not limited to, joint research funding proposals and joint research publications. The MoU also assured internship opportunities for students at laboratories of IISER Mohali. “This partnership will enhance faculty mobility opportunities through short-term teaching and/or research activities at undergraduate and graduate levels in Plaksha University,” the release said.

The partnership will also enable the institutions to mutually leverage:

-Visits by and exchange of faculty members, students, and research scholars

-Joint research guidance of Master’s and PhD students in areas of mutual interest, exchange of information, and development of projects and publications

-Internship opportunities for students at laboratories of the respective institutions

-Joint workshops, conferences, symposia

-Special short-term programs at undergraduate and graduate levels

-Sharing of research and academic facilities between Plaksha University and IISER Mohali

“This partnership is aligned with our goal of providing blended learning with a razor-sharp focus on research-based pedagogy. It is an opportunity for faculty and students to access best-in-class research facilities at both institutions, co-create innovative programmes in education and research, and jointly address the most significant problems of our society,” Pratap said.

The Board of Governors of IISER Mohali has supported this initiative, Jayaraman Gowrishankar said. “The two institutions have great complementarities, which should be utilized to make this MoU a success. We expect both the teaching and the research activities of the two institutions to be mutually enriched through the MoU,” he added.

