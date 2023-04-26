Plaksha University signs MoA with Cornell University to enhance global academic exchange

Plaksha University has recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Cornell University, United States of America (USA) to enhance global academic exchange, foster academic and scientific partnerships, and encourage joint research initiatives. Through this collaboration both the universities aim to create high impact opportunities by bringing together faculty, students, alumni of both universities as well as their local communities, according to an official release.

“Plaksha has an inspiring vision that centres around interdisciplinary, tech-focused research and teaching collaborations aimed at addressing grand challenges. The leadership team, faculty, staff, and students are all fully committed to this vision. Cornell is eager to learn from Plaksha and is currently exploring multiple collaboration opportunities,” Wendy Wolford, vice provost for international affairs; Robert A. and Ruth E. Polson, Department of Global Development, Cornell University, said.

The two universities are ready to initiate a reciprocal student exchange initiative, where Cornell students can visit Plaksha while Plaksha students can visit Cornell. Furthermore, they discussed arranging workshops at the Plaksha campus for Cornell faculty to facilitate research collaborations in the areas of clean energy and digital agriculture. The universities also aim to engage in collaborative teaching to create an international classroom atmosphere, the release mentioned.

“This collaboration aims to allow our faculty and students to access research facilities at both institutions, co-create innovative programmes in education and research, and work together to address the complex challenges of our society. It is an opportunity for our students to hone their practical skills, gain experience of working in culturally diverse teams, and contribute to their personal and professional growth,” Rudra Pratap, founding vice-chancellor, Plaksha University, said.

