Plaksha University partners with IISc, fostering joint research and student mobility programs

Plaksha University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to jointly foster faculty and student mobility along with joint research, publications, conferences, and faculty, staff professional development.

The initiative aims to offer a preview of the two institutions’ academic strengths and provide students with mentorship from experts, co-development of curriculum, and provide access to the best facilities and resources.

“Together with the expertise of both institutions, we would work on developing cutting edge research programs and explore greater avenues for students and faculty to shape their academic careers. Our partnership with IISc would keep evolving as we move further, and we look forward to deeper collaborations including a prospective joint PhD supervision which is on the cards,” Rudra Pratap, the founding vice chancellor of Plaksha University (former deputy director, IISc) said.

With this partnership, the program intends to further strengthen research collaborations between the two institutions and leverage expertise in robotics and cyber-physical systems (IISc’s Robert Bosch Centre for Cyber Physical Systems)​, Digital Health (Plaksha University’s Human & Planetary Health Institute) and Sensor Technology (IISc’s Centre for Nano Science and Engineering).

