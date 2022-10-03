Plaksha University partners with Cambridge University Press for academic collaboration

Plaksha University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cambridge University Press and Assessment with the aim to explore academic collaborations. According to the official statement, the MoU was signed between professor Rudra Pratap, founding vice chancellor, Plaksha University and Arun Rajamani, managing director, Cambridge University Press and Assessment, South Asia.

“Over the years, universities have designed their courses so that students are upskilled to cope with the fast-paced and tech-enabled business environment. In the last couple of years of the pandemic, most Indian students have been unable to travel abroad. As a result, in these challenging times, partnerships are helping students access the best international education. The Teaching Knowledge Test (OJT) programmes will also create a more learner-centric environment in the classroom,”

Brainerd Prince, director, Center for thinking, language and communication, Plaksha University, said .

The statement said the proposed collaboration will focus on supporting Ph.D. students, research scholars, and faculty members to publish articles and manuscripts through academic workshops. Other areas of focus under the collaboration include:

1- Exploring publishing in Cambridge University Press Journals through various models

2- Evaluating possibilities of a Cambridge University Press -Plaksha Science and Technology book series

3- Providing Integrated learning assessment and solutions to improve the English language skills of the learner benchmarked against the globally recognized Common European Framework of Reference for Languages

4- Examining possibilities of supplying globally recognized Teaching Knowledge Test (TKT) programmes to strengthen teachers’ teaching and pedagogical skills

Further, Ajay Pratap Singh, business head, Academic, Cambridge University Press, said this association is in line with the mission to strengthen research and enable an environment where the academic fraternity can exchange knowledge, contribute to emerging academic discourses and be able to publish cutting-edge work. “We would like to contribute to early training of researchers and work closely with Plaksha University alongside in giving shape to path-breaking academic and higher education content that will travel globally and foster an enabling environment for scientific learning,” he said.

