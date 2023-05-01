Plaksha University launches Jefferies Finhub, an experiential learning center

Mohali, Punjab based Plaksha University has announced the launch of an experiential learning center; Jefferies Finhub in association with Jefferies, a global full-service investment banking and capital markets firm, and a Plaksha corporate donor. The center is focused on developing expertise in financial data analytics and trading simulation tools, an official release said.

The aim is to provide a real-world experience through a simulated trading environment., the release said. This center will promote experiential learning for students through capstone, guest sessions and internships, the release added.​

The Jefferies Finhub is a Refinitiv learning space where students can access trading simulation terminals supported by Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange group business, as per the release. ​It will enable students to gain essential practical skills in understanding financial data and improve their market awareness, it said.

Also Read: Athena Education sets admissions record with over 700 acceptances to global universities

“Through Jefferies Finhub we have been able to create a space for students at Plaksha to develop expertise in analytics and tech in the finance domain. It is an opportunity for students to access experiential technical education that will ultimately enhance their intellect, ideas, dynamism, and passion for learning about financial assets and markets,” Aashish Agarwal, country head – India, Jefferies, said.

Furthermore, Rudra Pratap, founding vice-chancellor, Plaksha University, said that the learning center is aligned with the university’s goal of providing blended learning with a razor-sharp focus on combining theory with practice. “This is how we at Plaksha reimagine technology education. We believe it is important to assimilate reimagination at every stage of life to be able to practice it,” Pratap said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn