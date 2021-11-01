Plaksha opens admission for TLP

Some students have chosen the path of founding start-ups, while others have gone on to study in top institutions globally,” Plaksha University said in a statement.

Established by more than 60 tech entrepreneurs, business leaders and corporates to create a new model of technology education and research in India, Plaksha University has now invited applications for its flagship course, the Technology Leaders Program (TLP). This one-year, fully-residential, postgraduate programme—formerly called the Tech Leaders Fellowship—has faculty from institutions like UC Berkeley, Purdue University, Google and IBM, among others.

“Two cohorts of 120 students have graduated from this programme, and are working as data scientists, product managers and technology leaders. Some students have chosen the path of founding start-ups, while others have gone on to study in top institutions globally,” Plaksha University said in a statement.

To be eligible for the TLP, an applicant must be a recent graduate, working professional or entrepreneur. Technical prerequisites include a basic understanding of programming—sufficient coding experience in at least one high-level language such as Python/C/C++/R/Java, and a strong grasp of mathematical concepts, specifically in the areas of probability, statistics and linear algebra.

The last date for applying is December 12, 2021.