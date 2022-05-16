Plaksha, IISc to foster joint research programmes

Mohali, Punjab-based Plaksha University, one of India’s largest collective philanthropy efforts to build a technology university of global eminence, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), one of the leading research institutions in India, have partnered to jointly foster faculty and student mobility, joint research/publications/conferences, and faculty/staff professional development.

The initiative aims to offer a preview of the two institutions’ academic strengths and provide students with mentorship from experts, co-development of curriculum, and provide access to the best facilities and resources.With this partnership, the programme intends to further strengthen the strong research collaborations between the two institutions and leverage expertise in robotics and cyber-physical systems (IISc’s Robert Bosch Centre for Cyber Physical Systems), Digital Health (Plaksha University’s Human & Planetary Health Institute), and Sensor Technology (IISc’s Centre for Nano Science and Engineering).

Prof Rudra Pratap, the founding vice-chancellor of Plaksha University (and former deputy director of the IISc), said, “It is our honour to partner with the IISc. Together with the expertise of both the institutions, we will work on developing cutting-edge research programmes and explore greater avenues for students and faculty to shape their academic careers. Our partnership with the IISc will keep evolving as we move further, and we look forward to deeper collaborations including a prospective joint PhD supervision which is on the cards.”

Prof Navakanta Bhat, dean, Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences, IISc, said, “We are glad to partner with a niche institute like the Plaksha University. This partnership will greatly encourage students from both the IISc and Plaksha University to pursue interesting research projects, and will give them a unique opportunity to learn from experts at both institutions. We look forward to our collaborations with them in new and diverse areas.”