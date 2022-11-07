Piramal Foundation partners with Google to help 6 lakh children learn to read

Piramal Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Piramal Group has announced its partnership with Google for an initiative to help six lakh children in India learn to read with the help of ‘Read Along’, a speech-based reading tool by Google. The announcement was made on Monday, November 7, 2022, as per an official statement.

Furthermore, the initiative is launched in 30 aspirational districts across six states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, spanning two years, the Foundation said in a statement.

According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2018, only 50.3% of all children enrolled in fifth standard can read at least a second standard-level text.

According to the Foundation, the learning initiative will aim to help bridge this gap and empower 3,000 plus managers to train 30,000 plus teachers across India to help improve foundational literacy among students aged 5-11 years.

In addition, the initiative aligns with the Ministry of Education’s NIPUN Bharat initiative (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy), which aims to ensure that every child in India attains their foundational literacy and numeracy outcomes by 2026–27, it added.

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read: Toprankers hires specially abled employees, announces one-day menstrual leave

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn