Piramal Foundation: Applications invited for Gandhi Fellowship, details here to know how to apply

The Piramal Foundation on Tuesday released applications for the Gandhi Fellowship Programme. According to the Piramal Foundation, the fellowship programme is stipulated for two years, which will attract students to develop fast experience in the field of public health, education, climate change and digitisation.

The students who are interested can visit the official website: gandhifellowship.org and apply there for the fellowship. According to a report published by The Indian Express, the last date of application is March 31, 2023.

Here are steps to apply for the fellowship:

Step 1 : You have to go to the official website, gandhifellowship.org, of the Gandhi Fellowship Programme

Step 2 : You have to click on ‘Apply Now’.

Step 3 : Now, you will have to create your ID and password.

Step 4 : You have to log in to the portal and enter all the required credentials like educational qualifications, extracurricular activities, and achievements.

Step 5 : Now, you have to press: ‘submit the application’.

Who is eligible for the fellowship programme?

1. The age of applicant should be less than 26 years.

2. The candidate must be a graduate, or a final year student of UG/PG and completed in June 2023

3. The applicant should carry an average of 55 percent in academics.

Grants of Gandhi Fellowship

1. An eligible candidate will be entitled to have a grant of Rs 14,000 per month and Rs 600 per month as a fixed mobile allowance.

2. Half of the total amount of the grant will be retained as an interest-free reserve amount, while the rest amount (Rs 7000) will be paid on a monthly basis.

3. After the completion of 23 months, the total reserve amount will be paid.

4. The costs of transportation, housing, and other facilities are also covered under the Gandhi Fellowship Programme.

Youth’s skills and competencies are honed under this fellowship programme. This fellowship helps youths stay engaged in nation-building for the last 15 years.