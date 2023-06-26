PinnacleWorks launches SuperBot for Education; an AI-powered communication agent.

PinnacleWorks, the creator of SuperBot, a SaaS-based communication agent, has introduced SuperBot for Education. The advanced voice agent utilises artificial intelligence to provide intelligent communication solutions to educational institutions. With the capability to automate 95% of counselling queries faced by educational institutes. The company claims its conversational agent can deliver fast and accurate responses. Serving as a crucial communication bridge, SuperBot for Education aims to enable seamless interactions within educational institutions, according to an official release.

It can handle various tasks such as lead generation, nurturing, verification of applicant data, and running effective drip marketing campaigns to boost conversions. Educational institutions such as Parul University, Chandigarh University, SRM University Sonepat, Manipal University Jaipur, Sharda University, and many others have reported an impressive increase in their admissions conversion rate after implementing this voice agent in their admission counselling process, the release mentioned.

“SuperBot heralds a new era of efficiency and convenience, fostering an environment where educational institutions can thrive. Built on advanced NLU (Natural Language Understanding) & in-house ASR (Automated Speech Recognition) Machine Learning models, SuperBot for Education provides comprehensive conversational support that enables educational businesses to optimise their operations, reducing call costs and accelerating return on investment. This powerful AI-powered voice agent is poised to revolutionise the way educational institutions communicate, offering efficient, reliable, and personalised interactions,” Sarvagya Mishra, SuperBot, said.

Trained on vast intents, SuperBot claims to be a versatile voice agent that delivers timely information, available 24/, and handles over 10,000 concurrent calls effortlessly. With the capacity to make one million calls daily, it surpasses challenges faced by human operators. SuperBot’s knowledge base minimises incorrect information and calls disruptions. It supports 10 plus languages, including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali and more, SuperBot promotes inclusivity, as per the release.