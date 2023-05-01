PIL filed in Delhi HC to eliminate screening procedures for nursery admissions.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court requesting the acceleration of the finalisation process of the Delhi School Education (Amendment) Bill, 2015. The PIL specifically is regarding the elimination of screening procedures for the admission of young children at the pre-primary level (nursery/pre-primary) in schools, according to an official statement.

According to a plea, private schools are accused of engaging in unethical behaviour by subjecting children as young as three years old to screening procedures. The petition asserts that a child-friendly bill, called the Delhi School Education (Amendment) Bill of 2015, which prohibits screening procedures for nursery admissions in schools, has been stuck in limbo between the central and Delhi governments for the past seven years. This delay is unjustified and goes against public interest and policy, the statement mentioned.

Also Read Over 1300 companies tap NxtWave for tech talent graduates



The NGO Social Jurist, a civil rights group, has pointed out that the Delhi School Education (Amendment) Bill of 2015 was specifically designed to safeguard young children from exploitation and discrimination during the nursery admission process in private schools. Unfortunately, this purpose is being thwarted by the delay in finalising the bill and enacting it into law by the Central and Delhi governments, as per the statement.

Also Read Athena Education sets admissions record with over 700 acceptances to global universities

Furthermore, the petition also argues that the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009 prohibits screening procedures during school admission and considers it a punishable offence. However, this law does not apply to children below the age of six, including those seeking nursery admissions, it added.

With inputs from ANI.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn