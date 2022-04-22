Pianist Louiz Banks joins Artium Academy as faculty to help in youth music education

Music ed-tech platform Artium Academy has collaborated with pianist Louiz Banks to create a special piano curriculum. Throught the course, Banks will will guide young children to become familiar with the piano and break the ground for their melodious journey with music.

“I have specially designed a piano and keyboard curriculum for the first time, drawing from my years of knowledge and experience. Learning the piano not just creates a strong base in music but it also develops your personality from an early age. Hence, I would urge children and their parents to use this opportunity to kick-start their musical journey through Artium Academy,” Banks said

The course will be offered in a live one-on-one training mode and taught by teachers handpicked by Banks himself. The course is delivered on Artium Academy’s proprietary platform where learners can get access to personalized dashboards, learning tools, graphs and practice studio.

“When Music meets technology, its sets-off a wave of inclusiveness in quality education which otherwise has been restricted by the rigidness of the prevailing system. At Artium Academy, our motto is to combine quality education with technological innovation to deliver the most comprehensive education developed in an all-round way. This piano course designed by Louiz Banks available exclusively on Artium’s platform echoes this philosophy completely,” Ashish Joshi, founder and CEO, Artium Academy.

