PhysicsWallah launches vertical for UPSC exams, aims to make civil services preparation affordable

Ed-tech platform PhysicsWallah has launched UPSC Wallah, its latest vertical to prepare students for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. The vertical will offer multiple courses for the 2023 and 2024 UPSC exams in Hindi, English, and ‘Hinglish’, starting at Rs 7000. There will be three live batches: Prahaar, Sankalp, and Titan, covering subjects like history, geography, economy, polity, environment, science, and current affairs.

The classes will include the previous year’s question paper discussions around Prelims MCQs and Mains questions, practice papers, and tests, along with daily lectures and tests.

Prahar Hinglish and Hindi live batches 2023 will start on November 7, 2022. Sankalp Hinglish and Hindi live batches will start on 15 November 2022. Titan (English) batch will begin on 1 December 2022.

“The launch of UPSC Wallah is well in sync with our vision of providing quality content at affordable rates and helping aspirants prepare for diverse competitive exams. We have onboarded the best industry experts to train students and guide them throughout the preparation phase to crack the UPSC exams. We will be giving them scheduled lectures and structured learning with the best notes so that aspirants can practice, revise, and gain conceptual clarity. We have planned each batch so that aspirants feel confident throughout their preparation,” Alakh Pandey, founder, CEO, PW, said.

Furthermore, according to an official release PW will also launch the Buniyaad series, an NCERT batch for basic to advanced level preparation of civil service exams 2023-24. It will cover questions for prelims, Previous years’ questions, and practice questions. Students will also be provided with revision classes, regular doubt sessions, and compiled notes they can access on the PW app for free. This batch started on 1 November 2022. PW will roll out a free batch on YouTube called Samadhaan, which will comprise videos around subject-wise preparation strategies, teacher introductions, daily newspaper analysis, and current affairs. This batch is already live from 17 October 2022.

