PhysicsWallah appoints Imran Rashid as VP-product partnerships

Ed-tech company, PhysicsWallah (PW) has appointed Imran Rashid as vice president, product partnership in a bid to strengthen its leadership vertical. Rashid will be responsible for partnerships with schools and edupreneurs to expand its franchise model PW Pathshala and educational retailers across India.

According to the official statement, the idea behind these partnerships is to help students leverage the benefits of high-quality and affordable courses for JEE/NEET preparation. As per the statement, Rashid will further focus on enhancing PW’s school tech associated with college and career readiness for K12 schools.

As per the statement, Rashid is an Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi alumnus and has over a decade of experience in edupreneurship. He has provided tech-enabled e-learning services to more than 300 schools from his final year in college, followed by a collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government, where he helped digitize an extensive network of more than 1000 schools. He further founded a startup called Aptence that aims to develop aptitude and critical thinking skills such as reasoning, problem-solving, and decision-making through gamification.

The statement mentioned that Rashid’s previous stints include product consultation with companies such as Redcliffe Diagnostics, Calance, and many fintech players. “PW is doing a commendable job in the education space. I look forward to contribute to their journey with my learnings and experiences and take the business to new heights,” Rashid, said.

“Starting from the grassroots, Imran has taken numerous transformative initiatives to make quality education accessible to Indian students by partnering with schools and the UP government. Over the years, he has built a network of edupreneurs by scaling their businesses. And with a robust tech background, Imran is the right choice for us to lead PW’s product partnerships team. We look forward to working with him,” Alakh Pandey, co-founder, CEO, PW, said.

