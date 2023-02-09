Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey meets UP CM, discusses quality education in state

Alakh Pandey, founder, CEO of Physics Wallah (PW), has met Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh to speak about several aspects of the education system in UP, and the reforms required to enhance the quality and accessibility of education in the state, according to an official release.

The discussion touched upon innovation in the education space and the need for edtech to reach every student in UP, the release said. Furthermore, the CM expressed the UP Government’s intent to create a proper roadmap for the Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Yojana and various other schemes to boost the education system.

As per the official release, they also discussed the development of coaching hubs in UP similar to those that existed in Prayagraj in the past. Furthermore, they spoke about the state of cash flow in the country’s academic ecosystem and competition scenario in this space, the release added.

“As an educator from Prayagraj, I always aimed to do something significant for my ‘Janmabhumi’. We are both aligned in our vision to make high quality education accessible to every student in the state,” Alakh Pandey, said.