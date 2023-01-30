Physics Wallah plans to hire 2500 employees across verticals in Q1’23

Edtech platform PhysicsWallah plans to hire 2,500 employees in Q1 2023, across different roles, as per an official release by the company on Monday.

“The hiring spree is aligned with the brand’s ambitious growth goals as it continues to provide top-of-the-line learning opportunities to students. The new positions opened up at PW cut across different roles and responsibilities,” PW said in a statement.

Currently the company claims to have built a team of 6,500 employees, including over 2,000 teachers and educational experts.

Furthermore, Physics Wallah said that it is hiring faculty members as well as professionals for allied roles like business analysts, data analysts, counsellors, operations managers, batch managers, teachers, and many more.

“We are looking for people who are passionate and aligned with our vision to provide affordable and quality education to all and become lifelong learning partners for students,” Satish Khengre, HR Head,PW, said in the statement.

Last month, the company acquired iNeuron to expand its offerings in the upskilling category.