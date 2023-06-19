Physics Wallah partners with Xylem Learning; aims to enhance education in South India.

Physics Wallah (PW) has formed a strategic partnership with Xylem Learning, an ed-tech company based in Kerala, with the goal of strengthening its presence in the southern market. This collaboration aims to provide students in South India with an exceptional learning experience. The partnership between both companies serves as a testament to their shared mission of making high-quality education accessible across India. By leveraging the strengths of both platforms, the collaboration aims to deliver the best possible learning experience for JEE/NEET aspirants in South India. They will now expand their reach to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and other southern markets.

“This partnership not only aligns with our shared vision of providing quality education to all but also propels us closer to our strategic goal of becoming the leading education platform in South India. In three years we will invest Rs 500 crore to propagate the brave and unique “XYLEM model of Hybrid Learning” to other adjoining sister states – it is a special result-oriented plan of learning which has specially impressed me,” Alakh Pandey, founder CEO, PW, said.

Currently, Xylem Learning offers free classes to over three million students through their 30 YouTube channels. In addition, they have over one lakh paid students enrolled in various online courses and 30,000 students attending their offline/hybrid centres located in five prominent districts of Kerala. Xylem Learning also operates 10 tuition centres and a school-integrated programme across seven schools. Furthermore, they have ventured into commerce and Kerala PSC test preparation, with plans to continue expanding into other educational categories.

“We aim to achieve 300 crore revenue with 25% EBITDA in FY-24, up from 150 Crore in FY-23. Alakh Pandey’s vision perfectly aligns with ours, as we are both dedicated to making quality education accessible and affordable for students. By combining our efforts, we firmly believe that we can create a significant positive impact on the lives of aspiring students preparing for NEET and JEE exams. This partnership is driven by the principles of affordability, trust, and the democratization of education,” Dr. Ananthu S, founder, CEO, Xylem Learning, said.