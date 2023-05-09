Physics Wallah launches offline centre PWOnlyIAS in Rajinder Nagar, invests Rs 100 crore for UPSC offerings

Ed-tech platform Physics Wallah (PW) has recently announced its newest offline centre PW OnlyIAS for UPSC test preparation in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar. The ed-tech unicorn will invest Rs 100 crore towards augmenting its UPSC offerings for both online (UPSC Wallah) and offline (PWOnlyIAS) segment and aims to train over three lakh aspirants in the next three years.

PWOnlyIAS is committed to transforming the way UPSC preparation is done and is investing in technology innovation, session-wise constructive pedagogy, content, and hiring eminent teachers to become the unbeatable leader in the UPSC preparation industry, an official release said.

To achieve its mission, PWOnlyIAS plans to open over 10 offline centres in the next three years, including Jaipur, Allahabad, Patna, Lucknow, Indore, Pune, and more. Additionally, PWOnlyIAS is bringing state PCS courses in online mode, and for now, it has launched paid and free courses in Hindi and Hinglish for Bihar (BPSC), Uttar Pradesh (UPSSC), Madhya Pradesh (MPPSC) and in Marathi for Maharashtra (MPSC).

PWOnlyIAS has designed a CTR-led course for its online and offline mode that includes tools such as smart revision, progress tracking, concept clarity classes, doubt-solving sessions, and pen-holding sessions for answer writing to help aspirants excel in competitive exams. The company has also onboarded 50 experienced faculty members who will undergo robust training under the faculty training program (FTP) to deliver consistent teaching methodologies and curriculum.

In addition, it also offers personality development classes, regular interaction with bureaucrats, and mentorship support to ensure comprehensive preparation of students. This well-rounded approach aims to enhance their skills and abilities and equip them with the necessary tools for success.

“After experiencing great success with UPSC Wallah, we saw the need to extend our expertise to the UPSC community through offline centers and to do that we plan to invest Rs 100 crore in strengthening our offerings. We have received an overwhelming amount of support and enthusiasm from civil services aspirants and are excited to continue guiding them on their journey toward success. At PWONLYIAS, we are not just creating another coaching center; we are building a community of dedicated and passionate learners who are determined to achieve their goals. We believe that our students’ success is our success, and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that they receive the guidance and mentorship they need to excel in this highly competitive exam,” Alakh Pandey, founder, CEO, PW, said.

Also Read: How UPES School of Law has revamped legal education with a dash of technology, global partnerships

Furthermore, Sumit Rewari, CEO, PWOnlyIAS, said that the vision of the new vertical is to eliminate the financial barriers, such as migration costs and living expenses, that often impede UPSC aspirants from realising their goals. “We are dedicated to expanding the reach of PWOnlyIAS to every corner of India, ensuring that no deserving aspirant is left behind. Over the next three years, we aim to capture a 20% market share of PW UPSC aspirants,” he said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn