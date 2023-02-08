Physics Wallah launches MPSC preparation courses

Physics Wallah, an edtech platform, has entered the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) preparation domain with the launch of MPSC Wallah. The platform offers a comprehensive preparation opportunity to students, according to an official release.

As per the release, as a part of the course, prelims preparations will be available at free of cost and mains preparation will be available at disruptive pricing.

“The launch of MPSC Wallah will help PW expand its ambit and offer affordable and holistic preparation for a number of competitive exams. The MPSC exams are one of the most challenging and critical exams for students in Maharashtra and the course is available in Marathi language,” Alakh Pandey, founder, CEO, PW, said.

As a part of the course, students will get access to detailed class notes, mock tests, live lectures, mentorship programs, test series and doubt-solving discussions, the release mentioned.