Physics Wallah launches its new website combining comprehensive learning resources

Ed-tech platform Physics Wallah (PW) launches its new website, providing comprehensive learning experience to the students of classes six to 12. The website content will cater to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and multiple state boards, such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

PW plans to introduce learning material in nine vernacular languages and aims to offer affordable learning to 250 million students by 2025.

“Since its inception, Physics Wallah has been on a mission to deliver high-quality education to students across the country’s socio-economic landscape. Our new website is an extension of our belief that best-in-class education should be accessible to all. The vast repository of free resources for students, including reference books, class-wise worksheets, entrance exams, sample papers, etc., will help students prepare for competitive exams, boost their performance, and unlock exceptional learning outcomes,” PW CEO Alakh Pandey, said.

The new platform includes detailed notes for all subjects for classes six to 12, covering 8,000 chapters, more than 20 lakh questions for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and video solutions for questions along with over 800 sample papers with detailed solutions and more than ten reference books solutions.

To aid students in learning complex subjects and concepts, PW will provide all National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) solutions thoroughly explained by various faculties. It will also feature a formula section for each subject like chemistry, maths, physics, and science, which will allow students to expand their knowledge base.

Also catering to higher education, the new website will offer 10 year previous questions for JEE, NEET, and BITSAT along with aptitude and reasoning questions.The brand already provides easy access to books for JEE and NEET exams which are also available on Amazon.

The platform’s academic team has already uploaded over 40 JEE main previous year papers, NEET papers from 2014, and BITSAT papers from the past 15 years. Physics Wallah has also introduced a revision series that aims to enhance students’ careers and prepare them for long-term success.

Read also: AICTE to offer 20,000 virtual internship in cyber security with Cisco