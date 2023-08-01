Physics Wallah introduces ‘PW Institute of Innovation’, a four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI.

Physics Wallah (PW, an ed-tech platform has launched PW Institute of Innovation (PW IOI), a four-year residential programme in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The objective of the programme is to address the critical challenges faced by the Indian software industry, it is located in Bangalore. The four year fully residential programme aims to offer a holistic approach to education, according to an official release.

The curriculum has been crafted to align with the current technology trends in the ever-changing market. Moreover, students are offered the advantage of pursuing bachelor’s degrees concurrently from a prestigious institute. This degree not only equips individuals to pursue advanced education opportunities in India or abroad but also enables them to participate in competitive examinations, the release mentioned.

“It is indeed concerning that despite the exponential growth witnessed in the Indian software industry, the employability rate of Indian engineering graduates has remained relatively low, with only marginal improvement over the years. Additionally, the significant increase in the demand-supply gap for skilled AI and data science professionals further highlights the need for a comprehensive transformation in the learning approach. PW IOI aims to address this issue by empowering professionals with employable and effective skills for the rapidly evolving job market,” Vishwa Mohan, CIO, PW, President, PW IOI, said.

The first batch of PW IOI is scheduled to begin on September 27th, 2023, preceded by an orientation on September 25th, 2023. Students who qualify for JEE Advance are granted direct admission to the programme, and the entrance exam for this eligibility is set for August 19th, 2023.