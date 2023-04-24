Physics Walla launches PW School Integrated Programme for JEE, NEET preparation; enters tier 3-4 cities

Ed-tech unicorn Physics Wallah has launched a new school initiative PW School Integrated Programme to provide Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) coaching to students in tier-3 and tier-4 cities in India. Under the initiative, the ed-tech platform plans to collaborate with 39 schools in remote areas and set up the ‘Vidyapeeth School Center’. “We will be investing $10 million on this project. Of this $5 million will be spent in setting up infrastructure in the schools. Another $5 million will be utilised to create top quality content, pedagogy development and academic upgradation,” Imran Rashid, vice president, Physics Wallah, told FE Education Online.

The initiative aims to minimise the need for separate coaching classes for students in remote areas while integrating JEE and NEET preparation into regular classroom instruction. The cost of setting up of infrastructure in each school will range between Rs 8-10 lakh, officials said. Furthermore, a ticket price of Rs 2,000 per student under the collaboration will be charged by the company. “We expect around 60 students from each of our partner schools for this programme,” Rashid added.

The programme is currently available for students in grades 11th-12th with plans to extend to grades 9th and 10th, at a later stage. Classes will be offered live during school time and will provide coaching over both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and JEE/NEET requirements. The main subjects in focus will be Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology.

The programme will be rolled out across 34 districts in 10 states which include Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana. “Our aim is to bridge the gap and lack of direct access to coaching for competitive exams in remote areas. Through the PW Integrated Programme we aim to provide quality education to students, particularly young girls in the remote regions who may not have the opportunity to leave their homes for studying,” Rashid said.