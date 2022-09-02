Physical literacy need to be infused into curriculum, pedagogy of schools, says DSE, Haryana

Practical implementation of physical literacy need to be infused into the curriculum and pedagogy of schools, Anshaj Singh, IAS, director-secondary education, Government of Haryana, stressed, while addressing the India physical literacy conclave 2022 organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

The conclave was organised to emphasise upon the importance of physical, psychological, social and cognitive health to encircle overall well-being. According to the official statement, physical literacy conclave advocates exposure through role model concepts, playing games, endorsing a variety of physical activities, providing spaces to express and encouraging through reward schemes.

“Education in fundamental motor skills, mental and physical health helps in motivating a student and building his confidence and physical competence. Through the physical literacy programme introduced at all levels we are establishing purposeful physical pursuits as an integral part of the educational curriculum,” Simrin Bakshi, the lead speaker for the conclave, chair-northern region education committee, Vedanya School, Gurgaon, said.

Adding clarity to this newly acquired sphere of education, Nigel Green Chair-International Physical Literacy Association UK, stated, “Physical literacy benefits not just the body but also the mind. It improves academic performance, cognitive skills, mental health, psychological wellness, social skills and provides a healthy lifestyle. It is thus imperative for children to master fundamental movements skills and develop physical literacy.”

Furthermore, Aparna Popat, badminton player, Arjuna Awardee, stressed on the importance of physical literacy in India in today’s times. Debmalya Benerjee, regional director, ICC also emphased on its importance “We at ICC place great importance on physical literacy in the world of primary and secondary education in India. We believe that the younger generation should be totally fit to contribute towards the development of the nation,” he said.

