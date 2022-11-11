Philanthropy holds importance in legal education, says Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul

“Law courses are places where social hierarchies are interrogated. Do we need to increase access to legal education in the first place? Is a surfeit of lawyers a good thing? If we are to succeed in opening more pathways to the study of law, what would effective access actually entail? Can we harness the skills of such young lawyers into a broader national project? We are an extremely large, diverse country and an unequal country. There have been groups that have been subjugated for centuries and continue to be marginalised today. The study of law is deeply intertwined with our social context. To limit access to this hugely important space is to deny rights to a large section of the population. If our aim is to enhancing access to legal education, simply ensuring greater entry into the hallowed halls of elite institutions cannot be the end of the goal,” Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court of India said as part of the Presidential Address at the Distinguished Public Lecture on “Climate Change and Global Justice: The Future of Our Planet” and the Unveiling of the Singhvi Endowment established at O.P. Jindal Global University recently.

Also speaking on the occasion was Abhishek M. Singhvi, Member of Parliament, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India who has signed an agreement with O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) for the establishment of the “Singhvi Endowment” at Jindal Global Law School to the tune of Rs two crore. The students of JGLS will be the primary beneficiaries of this philanthropic initiative. It will include youth scholarships, gold medals for outstanding academic performance, an annual global conference on law, and the Dr. L.M. Singhvi Memorial Annual Lecture Series.

Outlining his vision, Singhvi said, “Today as we unveil the Singhvi endowment, it is an affirmation and a reiteration of the solemn duty that we owe to society. The vision of the endowment is to provide access to world-class education for young people who cannot afford it and to empower India’s leading universities to promote excellence. This initiative, inter alia, pays homage to the memory of Dr. L.M. Singhvi, the eminent diplomat, parliamentarian, jurist and author. The endowment also recognises the contribution of leaders in the legal profession and other professions with a view to celebrate their achievements for perpetuity through annual conferences and memorial lecture series. This will also serve as a legacy for the future by inspiring generations of students to follow the path laid down by eminent persons.”

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University C. Raj Kumar said, “It is a momentous occasion today as we recognise the contribution of Dr Abhishek M. Singhvi for his generous endowment to JGU. His munificence will support higher education ambitions of our deserving students and it will also enhance the study, research and discourse of law and legal studies in our country through the annual lecture and conference series. It is important to note that growth and progression of higher education institutions are supported by such acts of philanthropy which enable us to reach our goals, aims and vision as the leading educational institution in India.”

Furthermore, speaking about philanthropy, universities and institution building, Professor Jayanth K. Krishnan, Milt and Judi Stewart Professor of Law, Indiana University, USA said, “JGU began as a commemoration of his father, industrialist O.P. Jindal by Naveen Jindal. In the US there have been comparable commemorations. For example, Leland Stanford in the late 19th Century, after tragically losing his child Leland Jr., dedicated his life to building Stanford University and creating a legacy. Bill Gates gave a multi-million-dollar donation to Washington University as a means of honouring his father whom he credits for his own success. Today is an important milestone in the history of JGU at the unveiling of the Singhvi endowment which will greatly benefit students in developing a global perspective.”

With inputs from PTI

