PFH German University offers 15% discount to WS students for MBA programme applications.

PFH German University has introduced a discount of 15% on MBA admissions for WS students who intend to enroll in the academic year 2023. This offer is exclusively for MBA candidates, and interested students must apply before the deadline to take advantage of the discount. Deadline for the application is June 15th, 2023, according to an official release.

The MBA programme at PFH University is designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to assume leadership positions in the business world. The programme is led by a team of experienced faculty members who are experts in their respective fields, and the curriculum is updated frequently to reflect the latest industry trends and practices, the release mentioned.

PFH University aims to make the MBA programme more accessible to WS students who aspire to build a career in business through this offer. The 15% discount on admission fees will help reduce the financial burden on students, enabling them to focus on their studies and career goals, as per the release.

To be eligible for admission, candidates must possess a First-Class bachelor’s degree, possess fluent communication skills, have a command of technical knowledge, and have a desire for a global career. GRE, GMAT, or similar exams are not mandatory. The university will evaluate candidates based on their profile, including tests and interviews. Once the application is processed and accepted, the discount will be automatically applied to the admission fees, it added.

