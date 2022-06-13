scorecardresearch

PFH German University announces scholarship of Rs 2.5 crore for Indian students

Out of the total scholarship amount, 50 Indian students will get 20% scholarship, 10 students will get 30% and 2 students will get 50% scholarship.

Written by FE Education
Last date to apply for the scholarship is June 30, 2022.
PHF German University of Applied Science has announced a scholarship of Rs 2.5 crore for Indian students in masters programme. According to the university, the scholarship will be given on tuition fee. 

Out of the total scholarship amount, 50 Indian students will get 20% scholarship, 10 students will get 30% and 2 students will get 50% scholarship. The university will conduct an online test and video call interview to screen applicants.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree with 60% aggregate score, and who are fluent in communication skills and have technical knowledge can apply for the scholarship. IELTS, GRE, or GMAT scores are not required. Last date to apply for the scholarship is June 30, 2022.

The courses in the masters programme includes MS in UX/UI, industrial engineering, new mobility – micro mobility and digitalisation and automation.

