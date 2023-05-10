PFH German University announces scholarship of Rs 2.5 crore for Indian students

PFH German University of Applied Science has launched a scholarship programme for the benefit of Indian Students in Master’s Programmes. PFH has allotted a scholarship of approximately Rs 2.5 crore for Indian students. 50 Indian students will get a 20% scholarship, 10 students will get 30% and two students will get a 50% scholarship on tuition fees.

Admissions are open for MS in General Management, UX/UI, Lightweight Engineering and Composites, Industrial Engineering, New Mobility – Micro Mobility, and Digitalization and Automation.

To avail the scholarship, students should have 60% marks in their Bachelor’s degree, fluent communication skills, and technical knowledge. GRE or GMAT scores are not required. The university will conduct an online test and Video call interview to screen applicants.

There are over 100 scholarships available at PFH and selected students can apply for them too. The last Date for applying for the scholarship is June 10, 2023.

