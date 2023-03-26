PFH German University announces scholarship of Rs 2.5 crore for Indian students

PFH German University of Applied Science has launched a scholarship program for the benefit of Indian Students in Master’s Programs. PFH has allotted a scholarship of approximately Rs 2.5 crore for Indian students. 50 Indian students will get a 20% scholarship, 10 students will get 30% and two students will get a 50% scholarship on tuition fees.

Admissions are open for MS in General Management, UX/UI, Lightweight Engineering and Composites, Industrial Engineering, New Mobility – Micro mobility, and Digitalization and Automation.

To avail the scholarship, students should have 60% marks in their Bachelor’s degree, fluent communication skills, and technical knowledge. GRE or GMAT scores are not required. The university will conduct an online test and video call interview to screen applicants.

There are over 100 scholarships available at PFH and selected students can apply for them too. In order to attract the most promising talents to the university, PFH has launched several scholarship programs for campus students. These not only provide financial relief but also open up special perspectives. The last date for applying for scholarship is April 15, 2023.