Rajasthan launches Personalised and Adaptive Learning (PAL) programme

The Rajasthan government has completed a pilot for Mission Buniyaad, an ambitious Personalised and Adaptive Learning (PAL) programme that aims to recoup learning level loss due to Covid-19 for 1 million adolescent girls and 2 million students in Rajasthan, an official statement said.

The education minister of Rajasthan, Bulaki Das Kalla, and Minister of State, Education, Zahida Khan announced the state-wide scale-up of Mission Buniyaad at an event on Teachers’ Day 2022.

According to the statement, the ed-tech pilot was conducted among 35,000 girl students in six districts including Udaipur, Bhilwara, Sikar, Karauli, Dhaulpur, and Sirohi, with an average learning outcome improvement of 16% between baseline and endline.

The six-month pilot included grade 8-12 students spending two hours per week on digital devices for personalized and adaptive learning (PAL) and in-person school instruction, the statement added.

Furthermore, as part of the program, third-party assessments were administered covering eight subjects to students distributed in Tablet and Control groups, selected through stratified random sampling.

It further added that mission Buniyaad involved several key initiatives, including alignment of content with the State Board syllabus, getting approvals on content before starting the programme, onboarding the community by addressing their concerns, creating ownership of the government as this initiative helps them achieve the goals laid out in National Education Policy 2020 and STARS program.

“The program also developed an SOP and WhatsApp groups for teachers to address their issues. It live-tracked the student usage and performance via impact dashboards which helped prioritise STEM subjects where students were not devoting enough time,” it mentioned.

In addition, this year, the government will scale the program by enabling ICT and Tablet labs across all 33 districts with the PAL platform to produce fruitful results. The students can access the PAL platform through school ICT labs or smartphones at home.

“Teachers would use real-time data and trends accumulated through adaptive assessments to calibrate the teaching process in a classroom. Student-wise and topic-wise insights are available for teachers to teach at the right level and further personalise their instructions as per the classroom’s strengths and weaknesses,” the statement said.

Also Read: Teachers should encourage the habit of asking questions, says President Murmu

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn