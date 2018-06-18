Periyar University result 2018 to be released soon at periyaruniversity.ac.in; how to check UG, PG April exam result

Periyar University result 2018: The UG and PG examinations this year were conducted in the month of April.

Periyar University result 2018: The Periyar University is all set to release the results of the undergraduate and postgraduate examinations at periyaruniversity.ac.in today. Candidates can visit the official website of the university to check their results as soon as the link is activated by the officials. The UG and PG examinations this year were conducted in the month of April. The undergraduate and postgraduate exam results in 2017 were declared in the month of June itself. The results of students studying in the various affiliated colleges of Periyar University can visit the official website of their respective website to check result.

Once the results have been released, students who wish to apply for re-totalling and revaluation can do so only within 10 days from the result declaration date. The official notification for re-totalling and revaluation process will soon be released by the Controller of Examinations of the Periyar University.

Periyar University result 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Periyar University at periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Now click on the results tab on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on your screens

More about Periyar University:

The Government of Tamil Nadu established the Periyar University at Salem on 17th September 1997 as per the provisions of the Periyar University Act, 1997. The University got the 12(B) and 2f status from the University Grants Commission and has been reaccredited by NAAC with ‘A’ grade in 2015. The University aims at developing knowledge in various fields to realize the maxim inscribed in the logo “Arival Vilayum Ulagu” (Wisdom Maketh the World).”Holistic development of the students” is the primary objective of the esteemed Periyar University.