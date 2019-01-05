Periyar University Result 2018 declared: How to check UG/PG result at periyaruniversity.ac.in

The candidates are advised to visit the official site to download the results online.

Periyar University on Friday declared the results of undergraduate and postgraduate exams held in November 2018. The candidates who appeared in these exams can get their results on the official website of the university – periyaruniversity.ac.in. The candidates are advised to visit the official site to download the results online.

How To Check

– Go to the official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in

– Look for November 2018 Examinations- UG/PG Result

– Click on the student login link for UG/PG

– Follow the instructions to download the result

The university has created two — students and department — links for UG/PG result and two for PG result. The candidates can login with their user ID and password to proceed. The University already released the admission notice for UG/PG programmes for the academic year 2019-20.

The University proposed three UG Programme — B.Sc-Mathematics (Actuarial Science), B.Com (Financial Marketing Analytics) and B.Com(Security Marketing Practices). It also invited applications for two year PG Programme – MSc Computer Science (Data Analytics).

Abut Periyar University

Periyar University reaccredited by the NAAC with ‘A’ grade in 2015. It covers the area comprising four districts namely Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. It bagged 90th rank among Indian Universities by MHRD NIRF last year. The University is named after social reformer EV Ramasamy, also called “Thanthai Periyar”.