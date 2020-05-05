Pending class 10 exams to be held only in North East Delhi, not nationwide: HRD minister

The minister also clarified to the students of North East Delhi that there is no need to reappear in these examinations if you have already appeared. (File image)

The pending class 10 board examination will only be conducted for students in North East Delhi and not the rest of the country, Union HRD Ministry Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ clarified on Tuesday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had already notified this last month but there has been confusion among students and parents in this regard.

“No examinations will be held for class 10 students nationwide except for students from North East Delhi. An adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for preparation of exams,” Nishank said in an online interaction with students.

The minister also clarified to the students of North East Delhi that there is no need to reappear in these examinations if you have already appeared.

“These exams will be conducted again for those few students who could not appear in these exams on the scheduled date due to the impact of law and order issues on them. The new schedule will be announced within two days,” he added.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 17.

The board was not able to conduct exams for class 10 and 12 on eight examination days due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Further, due to the law and order situation in North East Delhi, the board was not able to conduct exams on four examination days, while a very small number of students from and around this district were not able to appear in exams on six days.

“We had already announced in April that the board will only conduct pending class 10 and 12 exams in 29 crucial subjects. However, in class 10 exams only non-crucial subjects were remaining so they will not be conducted.

“The crucial subjects for which exams were postponed in North East Delhi due to the law and order situation, will be conducted,” a senior board official explained.