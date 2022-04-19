Pearson’s partnership with Arizona State University to end in June 2023

Education group Pearson’s flagship online program partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) is to end in June 2023, said Pearson on Tuesday.

According to Pearson it was a ‘highly successful partnership’ which has helped multiple students to obtain college degrees. It also added that the impact of the contract termination on profit would be modest in 2022 and 2023 and would be offset thereafter by redirecting investment to other opportunities.

Pearson claims to have helped ASU to expand its online learning services and resources, indicating a central role in its 2014 deal with Starbucks to offer eligible employees of the coffee chain full tuition reimbursement.

Reiterating the 2022 financial guidance, the company said that its medium-term guidance of mid-single digit compound annual revenue growth from 2022 to 2025 was unchanged.

