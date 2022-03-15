Pearson VUE partners with Administrative Staff College of India to deliver online certification program

The registrations for the ‘Strategic Human Resource Management certification’ will begin from March 2022.

Pearson VUE India has partnered with Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) to deliver six-month online certification program for ASCI. Under the partnership with Pearson VUE, ASCI will launch certification in ‘Strategic Human Resource Management’, a self-taught modular course, covering topics such as recruitment, selection and strategic onboarding, the shift from the traditional role of HR to a more strategic one, employee professional development and employee engagement.

With the rise in popularity of competency-based credentials in HR in India, HR professionals will be benefitted for being able to take their exam from home with Pearson VUE’s online proctoring solution. Furthermore, the programme will help candidates to better align the HR function with their employer’s organizational goal.

Established in 1956 at the initiative of the government and the corporate sector, ASCI, Hyderabad pioneers management education in India. ASCI equips corporate managers, administrators, entrepreneurs and academics with the skills to synthesize managerial theory and practice and to respond to the ever-increasing complexity of managerial issues confronting government, industrial enterprises and non-government organizations.



