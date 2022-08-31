Pearson undergraduate entrance exam registration window extended to September 30

Computer-based testing (CBT) company, Pearson VUE, has extended the registration window for the Pearson undergraduate entrance exam to September 30th, 2022. According to official statement, candidates now have an additional month to register for and schedule their exam, with the current booking window extended from August 31st, 2022 to September 30th, 2022.

“With an expected surge of university applications from grade 12 students, Pearson VUE and our university partners have unanimously agreed to extend the registration window for the Pearson undergraduate entrance exam by one month. By doing so, we aim to support the students by providing them with enough time to choose their preferred course and university,” Divyalok Chetan Sharma, vice president, India and SAARC at Pearson VUE, said.

Sharma further said that more than 160 universities in India are now accepting the Pearson undergraduate entrance exam scores for General studies, and more than 120 universities for Engineering studies. “These scores are being used as a criteria to provide admissions, and we strongly urge any grade 12 students to register and take the examination. By taking the exam, you are providing yourself with a competitive advantage for your career path,” he said.

Further, the statement mentioned that candidates who wish to take the aptitude test at a Pearson VUE Test Centre (PVTC), are advised to confirm their appointments with their scheduled test centre in advance, and must follow all local health and safety requirements. Alternatively, they will be able to take their exam from home using the Pearson VUE’s online proctoring solution, OnVUE, the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the statement said that in addition to the flexibility of being able to reschedule their tests at their convenience, candidates can also re-take their exam in case they are not satisfied with their initial scores.

Pearson VUE is a business of Pearson publishing house. It offers the computer-based testing services from academia and admissions to IT and healthcare.

