Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam 2023 registration starts today

Registration window for 2023 ‘Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam’ across India will open today, on November 18, 2022, as per an official statement of Pearson VUE. Furthermore, the registration will continue until July 31, 2023.

According to the statement, exam scores for Pearson VUE’s standardised admissions test of quantitative, verbal, and abstract reasoning are now being accepted by more than 160 universities (General programme) and 120 universities (Engineering programme) across India.

The ‘Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam’ was launched in January 2021. Overseas students planning to study in India are also eligible to take the entrance test, it said.

“Within one year, over 110 additional universities have adopted the examination as part of their selection process,” Suraj Puravankara, senior marketing manager (Asia Pacific)at Pearson VUE, said.

“In addition to being able to reschedule at their convenience, candidates can choose between taking their exam at a Pearson VUE™ Authorised Test Centre (PVTC) or at home via OnVUE, Pearson VUE’s online proctoring solution,” Puravankara added.

