Pearson Test of English witnesses 90% rise in demand driven by India’s global mobility

The demand for Pearson Test of English (PTE) witnessed a 90% rise in 2022, driven by the increased global mobility as borders reopened and market share gained in India.

According to the 2022 India PTE test data, 58% of test takers in India sat for undergraduate programmes, while 34% opted for postgraduate courses. Among the top five fields of study for Indian test takers in 2022 were Business and Management, Humanities and Arts, Information Technology, and Engineering. Notably, the data highlights that Indian women accounted for 39% of those taking the test to pursue education abroad and 43% of those taking the test for work or migration purposes.

“The significant increase in demand for our PTE test in India reflects the importance of English language proficiency as a key driver for global mobility. The latest AI technology is used for scoring and for enhanced security, together with biometric data collection, and voice recognition software is applied for accuracy and security in the speaking element of the test. These cutting-edge technologies ensure the provision of an impartial, highly accurate and secure test of people’s English language proficiency,” Giovanni Giovannelli, president, English Language Learning, Pearson, said.

Furthermore, Pearson India has also launched a digital campaign – PTE Kar Befikar – in partnership with actor Vicky Kaushal to promote PTE in India. PTE Kar, Befikar focuses on aspirational global mobility for students and professionals looking to study outside India.

PTE is a computer-based, AI-powered, English language test for those who wish to study, work or migrate abroad. It tests the reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills of the candidates in a single assessment.