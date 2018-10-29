Pearson MyPedia: We need to build 21st century skills, says Ujjwal Singh

Ujjwal Singh, the product head for Emerging Markets, Pearson India

The way learners are consuming content today is hugely different from what it was just a few years ago. Content more than 3-5 minutes is no longer engaging when a learner is consuming it on, say, a phone. Videos and films are getting shorter. The world of learning is changing. “We need to create bite-sized content learners can consume in short periods of time,” says Ujjwal Singh, the vice-president of Product & Innovation, Emerging Markets, Pearson Education.

The world’s largest education company, Pearson has been creating such solutions. One of it is app and assessment based MyPedia (it can be used on phone, by parents). “Created for pre-primary to grade 8, MyPedia improves the way teachers teach and students learn,” Singh says.

Products such as smart boards have been around for long, but schools often are unable to fully benefit from them. That’s where MyPedia is different. At the heart of it, Singh says, are teaching plans that bring together the coursebook, application book, digital content and assessments.

MyPedia follows the 5i model of learning process.

Inception: The teacher fosters students’ interest. For example, a lesson on the differences between living and non-living things begins with students discussing how much they have grown over the years, prompting them to think how they change over time. It’s an important part, Singh says. Giving the example of the human digestive system, he adds: “You go to any classroom and try teaching kids the same. Only a few kids will focus on the teacher, in the conventional way of teaching. Now, if the teacher asks: What did you eat today? What happened inside your stomach? And then explains it with visuals, students will connect to the subject.”

Ideation: Students complete an activity that establishes core concepts.

Inculcation: The teacher provides a direct explanation of key concepts.

Inscription: Students apply their knowledge to new scenarios or problems.

Inquisition: The teacher checks student understanding, and provides feedback and remediation.

This 5i model, Singh says, is based on the BSCS 5E model, an instructional model supported by empirical research.

“We started MyPedia in 2015. Today, more than 930 schools are on it, affecting 300,000 learners. Most MyPedia schools have shown 8-10% gains in the post-test scores of students, over pre-test scores, for application and higher-order thinking skills,” he adds. “We have 85% renewal rate.”

Going forward, Singh says digital is replacing educational methods by the day, and everyone must realise the same. “Reading, writing and maths are the three pillars of education, and the fourth pillar of the 21st century is digital literacy. Schools just cannot ignore digital. Traditional lectures will still exist, but these must be reinforced with new-age learning tools.”