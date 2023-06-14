Pearson appoints Vinay Kumar Swamy as the Country Head for India

Pearson, education publishing and assessment services company, has announced the appointment of Vinay Kumar Swamy, as the new Country Head for India. Vinay has been with Pearson for more than seven years and now in his new role, he will be responsible for driving the digital transformation journey of the company, along with strategic synergies with enterprises and Government.

Vinay’s two-decades of experience equips him with a deep understanding of the business landscape, customers, and organisational goals, an official release said. As per the release, Vinay has a proven track record of identifying and capitalising on growth opportunities.

Prior to joining Pearson, Vinay held key roles at an investment banking firm and Clutch Group. There, he successfully built and led finance functions, developed digital business models, executed complex mergers and acquisitions deals, and effectively managed private equity funding and investor relationships across diverse industries, the release said. With his expertise in finance and revenue growth, Vinay will play a pivotal role in driving Pearson India’s digital transformation and profitability, the release added.

“At Pearson, we believe that education and upskilling of the Indian students and workforce will have a pivotal role in India’s ambitious vision for economic growth. Due to its increasing number of English-speaking individuals and the high global demand for its students and skilled workforce, India is a very important market for Pearson. Vinay’s deep understanding of the industry, along with his experience at Pearson, will be a strategic lynchpin in our mission to accelerate digital learning as well as workforce upskilling in the region,” Marlene Olsavsky, senior vice president, High Education International, Pearson, said.

Vinay obtained his degree from Bangalore University, where he cultivated a robust understanding of finance and business fundamentals. He is well-versed in corporate strategy, investment banking, and mergers and acquisitions. Furthermore, he is a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

“The education sector in India is going through paradigm shifts, fuelled by the digital-first mindset and preference of consumers, enterprises as well as the government. My new role with Pearson comes at at a time when the organisation is playing a crucial role of an enabler and a catalyst of change, as India embraces new ways of digital learning, development, and upskilling,” Vinay Kumar Swamy, senior director, country head, Pearson India, said.