Pearson and Apollo MedSkills collaborates to bridge the healthcare skill gap in India and abroad

Pearson has announced partnership with Apollo MedSkills, the educational arm of Apollo Hospitals to develop effective skilling programmes and training solutions for strengthening the healthcare sector in India and across the globe. Through the collaboration, both the companies aim to enhance the access to quality healthcare education and upskill around 15,000 health care workers in the country.

The partnership emphasizes on development and enhancement of various aspects for group education, training, continuing medical education, workforce development and sustainable talent retention in India and abroad.

“The healthcare industry is still dealing with the aftershocks of Covid-19 pandemic. Despite being the largest supplier of healthcare human resources to the world, India is currently facing a shortage of skilled workforce, including allied workers and support staff. This calls for closer attention to building up their knowledge of industry trends and digital innovations through up-skilling or re-skilling programmes,” commented P Srinivasa Rao, CEO, Apollo Med Skills.

Initially the partnership is signed for two years with the aim of long-term partnership. As per the agreement, Pearson will provide Apollo Med skills training centers with up-to-date digital content, technical and vocational programmes, qualifications, and certification to support Apollo Med Skills, Apollo knowledge, and wider Apollo Hospitals group.

Siddharth Banerjee, MD, India and Asia, Pearson, said “Through our innovative educational content and training solutions, we will empower the healthcare ecosystem by focusing on new age skills, vocational training, creating employability opportunities and a robust career path.”

