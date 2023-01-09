Pearl Academy announces ‘Who’s Next?’ scholarship for UG, PG students

Pearl Academy has announced registration of the “Who’s Next” scholarship programme, to offer up to 100% scholarships to 100 creative minds in India, as per an official statement. According to it, students applying for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through the Pearl Academy entrance exam are eligible for this scholarship.

Furthermore, the institute claims to offer UG and PG programmes in fashion design. Currently it has its campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Jaipur, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Pearl Academy claims to have recorded placements in brands such as Myntra, Walt Disney, IBM, Accenture, Capgemini, Innovacer, Shantanu & Nikhil, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, PUMA, Aditya Birla, Forever New, H&M, Myntra, Globus, Neeta Lulla, Gauri & Nainika, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Renyu Tandon among others.

With inputs from PTI.