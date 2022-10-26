Pearl Academy partners with India Craft Week to celebrate craftspeople and artisans

Creative education institute, Pearl Academy has joined hands with India Craft Week (ICW), to support as their knowledge partner, for the fourth iteration of the annual event. According to an official statement, the partnership aims to celebrate, empower and enrich the livelihoods of India’s artisans and craftspersons.

As the knowledge partner, Pearl Academy aims to highlight the complementary relationship between culture and education. The purpose is to foster a greater understanding of culture and history through education modules among students.

On the first day of the four-day event, the Pearl Academy Exhibition centre displayed creative works rooted in understanding the importance of traditional crafts in the modern design process. The exhibition centre featured displays from students who have spent time researching and documenting various traditional Indian crafts.

“At Pearl Academy, we firmly believe that a deeper knowledge of craft, history and culture, incorporated into the design curriculum can lead to enhanced creativity and a secure future in sustainable design. It is important that as creative minds, we learn from tradition and innovate at the same time. Our aim is to equip students of design with the ability to think local and act globally at the same time,” Aditi Srivastava, president, Pearl Academy, said.

Further, the statement mentioned ICW has hosted several other symposiums organised by Pearl Academy which focused on topics such as crafts in fashion and the 4Ps of crafts, led by Srivastava and Antonio Maurizio Grioli, dean, School of Fashion and Design, Pearl Academy.

The agenda for ICW, also included panel discussions on the ‘Role of traditional crafts in Modern Interiors and Architecture’ and more, led by UP Singh, secretary textiles, Government of India; Asha Sairam, principal studio lotus; Sanjay Nigam, founder, India Fashion Awards, and Ramesh Menon, founder, Save The Loom, among others.

