Pearl Academy announces affiliation with Bengaluru City University

Pearl Academy Bengaluru has announced on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, that it is now an approved affiliated institute of Bengaluru City University (BCU), an official statement said. According to the statement, under this affiliation, students of Pearl Academy Bengaluru, batch of 2022 and onwards, can enrol for a 3 and 4 year degree programme in business management, fashion design, communication design, animation design, graphic design, product design, interior design and textile design.

The academy aims to provide placement and entrepreneurship support to students through industry oriented curriculum and academic partnerships, the statement said.

Furthermore, the statement added that the advisory board of Pearl Academy Bengaluru consists of eminent experts such as Prasad Bidappa; Arun Sirdeshmukh, head, Amazon Fashion; Anant Mahadevan, actor-director and Nikhil Malhotra, chief innovation officer, Tech Mahindra.

“This year, leading organisations, consulting firms and fashion brands such as Paytm, Gartner, Deloitte, Capegemini, Commerce IQ, Gucci, Shoppers Stop, Future Group have recruited Pearl Academy students,” the statement said.

Pearl Academy Bengaluru campus was launched in 2019 and offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through School of Fashion and Technology, School of Design, School of Contemporary Media and D School of Business.

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read: NSDC partners with Varthana Finance to provide financial assistance to students for skill development courses

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn